Football: Scottish Premiership Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 09:50 PM
Glasgow, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Collated Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Celtic 1 (McGregor 24) Motherwell 1 (Van Veen 55) Dundee United 2 (McGrath 17, Fletcher 85) Livingston 0 Hearts 6 (Cochrane 17, Ginnelly 22, 56, Shankland 28, 45+7-pen, 59) Ross County 1 (Edwards 85-pen) St Johnstone 1 (May 25) Hibernian 1 (Stevenson 32) St Mirren 0 Kilmarnock 2 (Donnelly 18, Doidge 35) Playing SundayAberdeen v Rangers (1530 GMT)