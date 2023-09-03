Football: Scottish Premiership Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2023 | 11:00 PM
Glasgow, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Collated Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Aberdeen 0 Hibernian 2 (Le Fondre 75, Doidge 81) Hearts 0 Motherwell 1 (Slattery 29) Rangers 0 Celtic 1 (Furuhashi 45+2) Played Saturday Kilmarnock 0 Ross County 1 (Murray 53)St.
Johnstone 2 (Kucheriavyi 82, 90+6) Dundee 2 (Tiffoney 35, Lamie 58)Livingston 1 (De Lucas 89) St Mirren 1 (Nahmani 90+6)