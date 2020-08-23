UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 5 4 1 0 9 0 13 Hibernian 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 Ross County 5 2 2 1 6 5 8 Celtic 3 2 1 0 7 2 7 Dundee Utd 5 2 1 2 4 4 7 St Mirren 4 2 1 1 3 4 7 St Johnstone 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 Aberdeen 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Hamilton 4 1 0 3 2 7 3 Kilmarnock 5 0 2 3 5 9 2Motherwell 5 0 2 3 2 5 2Livingston 4 0 2 2 3 7 2

Related Topics

Rangers Hamilton Aberdeen Dundee

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

2 hours ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

2 hours ago

Greece Sees Coronavirus Rebound After Reopening Bo ..

2 hours ago

Removal of encroachment on major nullahs from Aug ..

3 hours ago

Tiger-McIlroy pairing struggles at PGA Northern Tr ..

3 hours ago

Trump Slams FDA for Dragging Feet on Coronavirus T ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.