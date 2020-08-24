Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Mon 24th August 2020
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 5 4 1 0 9 0 13 Hibernian 5 4 1 0 8 2 13 Ross County 5 2 2 1 6 5 8 Celtic 3 2 1 0 7 2 7 Dundee Utd 5 2 1 2 4 4 7 St Mirren 4 2 1 1 3 4 7 Aberdeen 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 St Johnstone 5 1 1 3 3 7 4 Hamilton 4 1 0 3 2 7 3 Motherwell 5 0 2 3 2 5 2Kilmarnock 5 0 2 3 5 9 2Livingston 5 0 2 3 4 9 2