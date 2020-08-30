Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 6 5 1 0 11 0 16 Hibernian 6 4 1 1 8 3 13 Celtic 4 3 1 0 10 2 10 Aberdeen 4 3 0 1 4 2 9 Ross County 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 St Mirren 5 2 1 2 3 5 7 St Johnstone 6 2 1 3 4 7 7 Dundee United 6 2 1 3 4 8 7 Kilmarnock 6 1 2 3 9 9 5 Livingston 6 1 2 3 5 9 5Hamilton 5 1 0 4 2 9 3Motherwell 6 0 2 4 2 8 2