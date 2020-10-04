Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:00 PM
Glasgow, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 9 8 1 0 25 5 25 Rangers 9 7 2 0 22 3 23 Hibernian 10 6 2 2 16 10 20 Aberdeen 8 6 0 2 10 6 18 Kilmarnock 9 3 2 4 12 11 11 Livingston 10 3 2 5 12 15 11 Ross County 9 3 2 4 7 14 11 Dundee United 10 3 2 5 8 16 11 Motherwell 9 2 2 5 7 13 8 Hamilton 9 2 1 6 8 16 7St.
Mirren 10 2 1 7 6 15 7St. Johnstone 10 2 1 7 4 13 7