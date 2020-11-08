Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Glasgow, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 14 12 2 0 37 3 38 Celtic 12 9 2 1 32 11 29 Aberdeen 12 8 2 2 19 11 26 Hibernian 13 7 3 3 17 12 24 Dundee Utd 14 4 5 5 10 17 17 Kilmarnock 13 4 2 7 15 15 14 Motherwell 12 4 2 6 14 17 14 St Johnstone 13 4 2 7 10 16 14 Ross County 14 3 4 7 9 23 13 Livingston 14 3 3 8 14 23 12St Mirren 11 2 2 7 6 15 8Hamilton 12 2 1 9 13 33 7