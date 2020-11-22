Football: Scottish Premiership table

(@FahadShabbir)

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 14 12 2 0 37 3 38 Celtic 13 9 3 1 34 13 30 Aberdeen 12 8 2 2 19 11 26 Hibernian 14 7 4 3 19 14 25 Dundee Utd 15 5 5 5 12 18 20 Kilmarnock 14 5 2 7 18 16 17 Motherwell 13 4 3 6 15 18 15 St Johnstone 14 4 3 7 11 17 15 Ross County 15 3 4 8 10 26 13 Livingston 15 3 3 9 14 24 12St Mirren 12 3 2 7 7 15 11Hamilton 13 2 1 10 14 35 7