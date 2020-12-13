UrduPoint.com
Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:30 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 17 15 2 0 47 4 47 Celtic 15 10 4 1 37 14 34 Hibernian 17 9 5 3 28 16 32 Aberdeen 16 9 4 3 23 17 31 Motherwell 17 6 3 8 21 22 21 Dundee Utd 17 5 5 7 13 22 20 Livingston 17 5 3 9 18 25 18 Kilmarnock 17 5 2 10 18 22 17 St Johnstone 17 4 5 8 15 22 17 St Mirren 16 4 3 9 9 22 15Hamilton 17 4 2 11 19 40 14Ross County 17 3 4 10 10 32 13

