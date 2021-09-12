Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Sun 12th September 2021
Glasgow, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 5 4 0 1 10 4 12 Hibernian 5 3 2 0 10 4 11 Hearts 5 3 2 0 7 3 11 Motherwell 5 3 1 1 8 5 10 Celtic 5 3 0 2 16 3 9 Aberdeen 5 2 2 1 6 5 8 Dundee Utd 5 2 1 2 2 4 7 St Johnstone 5 0 3 2 2 4 3 Dundee 5 0 3 2 4 11 3 St Mirren 5 0 3 2 3 10 3Ross County 5 0 2 3 3 11 2Livingston 5 0 1 4 2 9 1