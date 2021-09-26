Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Glasgow, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 7 5 1 1 12 5 16 Hibernian 7 4 3 0 13 6 15 Hearts 7 4 3 0 12 5 15 Motherwell 7 4 2 1 11 7 14 Dundee Utd 7 3 2 2 4 5 11 Celtic 7 3 1 3 17 5 10 Aberdeen 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 St Mirren 7 1 4 2 8 14 7 St Johnstone 7 1 3 3 3 5 6 Livingston 7 1 1 5 3 12 4Ross County 7 0 3 4 6 15 3Dundee 7 0 3 4 4 13 3