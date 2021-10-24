Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 10 7 2 1 17 8 23 Hearts 10 5 5 0 16 7 20 Dundee Utd 10 6 2 2 10 6 20 Celtic 10 6 1 3 23 6 19 Hibernian 10 4 3 3 14 12 15 Motherwell 10 4 2 4 12 13 14 St Mirren 10 3 4 3 13 18 13 Aberdeen 10 3 2 5 11 13 11 Livingston 10 3 1 6 9 15 10 St Johnstone 10 2 3 5 6 11 9Dundee 10 1 4 5 8 18 7Ross County 10 0 3 7 10 22 3