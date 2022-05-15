UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

May 15, 2022

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches, the last day of the season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 38 29 6 3 92 22 93 - champions Rangers 38 27 8 3 80 31 89 Hearts 38 17 10 11 54 44 61 Dundee Utd 38 12 12 14 37 44 48 Motherwell 38 12 10 16 42 61 46 Ross County 38 10 11 17 47 61 41 ------------------------------------ Livingston 38 13 10 15 41 46 49 Hibernian 38 11 12 15 38 42 45 St Mirren 38 10 14 14 33 51 44 Aberdeen 38 10 11 17 41 46 41 ------------------------------------ St Johnstone 38 8 11 19 24 51 35 ------------------------------------ Dundee 38 6 11 21 34 64 29 - relegated Note: Champions go into Champions League group stage; second qualifies for Champions League qualifying rounds; third qualifies for Europa League qualifying rounds, fourth and fifth qualify for Europa Conference League qualifying rounds; bottom team relegated to Championship; second-bottom team into Premiership play-off finalLeague splits into top six and bottom six after 33 matches

