Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 12:50 AM
Glasgow, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 6 6 0 0 25 1 18 Rangers 7 5 1 1 16 8 16 Livingston 7 4 0 3 6 9 12 Hibernian 7 3 2 2 9 7 11 Aberdeen 7 3 1 3 14 10 10 Hearts 6 3 1 2 10 8 10 Motherwell 6 3 1 2 7 6 10 St Mirren 6 3 0 3 6 8 9 St Johnstone 7 2 1 4 7 10 7 Ross County 7 1 2 4 4 11 5Kilmarnock 7 1 1 5 3 12 4Dundee Utd 7 0 2 5 3 20 2