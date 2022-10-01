Football: Scottish Premiership Table
October 01, 2022
Glasgow, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 8 6 1 1 20 8 19 Celtic 7 6 0 1 25 3 18 Hearts 8 4 1 3 13 12 13 St Mirren 7 4 0 3 8 8 12 Livingston 7 4 0 3 6 9 12 Hibernian 7 3 2 2 9 7 11 Aberdeen 7 3 1 3 14 10 10 Motherwell 7 3 1 3 7 9 10 St Johnstone 7 2 1 4 7 10 7 Ross County 7 1 2 4 4 11 5Kilmarnock 7 1 1 5 3 12 4Dundee Utd 7 0 2 5 3 20 2