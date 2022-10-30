Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 12 11 0 1 42 9 33 Rangers 12 9 2 1 31 11 29 Hibernian 13 6 2 5 17 16 20 Aberdeen 12 6 1 5 23 20 19 St Mirren 12 6 1 5 12 17 19 Hearts 12 5 2 5 20 21 17 Motherwell 13 5 1 7 16 16 16 St Johnstone 13 5 1 7 14 17 16 Livingston 12 5 1 6 9 16 16 Kilmarnock 13 3 3 7 9 20 12Dundee Utd 13 2 3 8 11 26 9Ross County 13 2 3 8 7 22 9