Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 10:50 PM
Glasgow, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 13 12 0 1 46 11 36 Rangers 13 9 2 2 32 13 29 Aberdeen 13 7 1 5 27 21 22 Hearts 13 6 2 5 23 23 20 Hibernian 14 6 2 6 18 20 20 St Johnstone 14 6 1 7 16 18 19 St Mirren 13 6 1 6 14 20 19 Livingston 13 6 1 6 12 18 19 Motherwell 14 5 1 8 18 19 16 Kilmarnock 14 3 3 8 11 23 12Ross County 14 3 3 8 10 24 12Dundee Utd 14 2 3 9 13 30 9