Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2022 | 08:50 AM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 17 16 0 1 53 14 48 Rangers 18 13 3 2 41 18 42 Aberdeen 17 8 1 8 31 27 25 Hearts 16 7 3 6 27 26 24 St Johnstone 17 7 3 7 21 22 24 Livingston 16 7 2 7 16 22 23 St Mirren 15 6 3 6 17 23 21 Hibernian 17 6 2 9 20 26 20 Motherwell 17 5 3 9 22 24 18 Kilmarnock 18 4 4 10 15 32 16Ross County 18 4 3 11 14 29 15Dundee Utd 16 3 3 10 17 31 12