Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, table): Celtic 32 30 1 1 102 24 91 Rangers 32 25 4 3 81 32 79 Aberdeen 32 16 2 14 50 52 50 Hearts 33 14 6 13 56 49 48 St Mirren 32 12 8 12 38 47 44 Hibernian 32 13 4 15 48 51 43 ------------------------------------------- Livingston 32 12 6 14 33 50 42 Motherwell 32 10 6 16 43 47 36 St Johnstone 32 9 5 18 33 53 32 Dundee Utd 32 7 7 18 34 58 28 ------------------------------------------- Kilmarnock 32 7 7 18 27 58 28 ------------------------------------------- Ross County 33 7 6 20 28 52 27 Note:-- Top two qualify for Champions League, team in third qualifies for Europa League; fourth-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; after 33 games, league splits into top six and bottom six; eleventh-placed team goes into relegation play-off; bottom team relegated.

