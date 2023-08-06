Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 12:20 AM
Glasgow, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches on the opening weekend of the 2023/2024 season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 Hearts 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Kilmarnock 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Dundee 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Motherwell 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Aberdeen 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Livingston 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Hibernian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St Mirren 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0Ross County 1 0 0 1 2 4 0St Johnstone 1 0 0 1 0 2 0