Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 10:10 PM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): St Mirren 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 Rangers 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 Celtic 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 Hearts 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Kilmarnock 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ross County 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Motherwell 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Aberdeen 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Dundee 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Livingston 2 0 1 1 0 4 1Hibernian 1 0 0 1 2 3 0St Johnstone 2 0 0 2 0 4 0