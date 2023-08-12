Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): St Mirren 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 Rangers 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 Celtic 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 Hearts 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Kilmarnock 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ross County 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Motherwell 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Aberdeen 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Dundee 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Livingston 2 0 1 1 0 4 1Hibernian 1 0 0 1 2 3 0St Johnstone 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Aberdeen Dundee

Recent Stories

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

34 minutes ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

46 minutes ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

46 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

1 hour ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

1 hour ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

1 hour ago
Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

1 hour ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

1 hour ago
 Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage ..

Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage

1 hour ago
 CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebr ..

CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebrations

1 hour ago
 Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots ..

Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots of white fly, pink worm

1 hour ago
 Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" dri ..

Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" drive

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous