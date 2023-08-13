Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 10:30 PM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 2 2 0 0 7 3 6 St Mirren 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 Hearts 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Motherwell 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Kilmarnock 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Rangers 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 Ross County 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Dundee 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Aberdeen 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Livingston 2 0 1 1 0 4 1Hibernian 2 0 0 2 3 5 0St Johnstone 2 0 0 2 0 4 0