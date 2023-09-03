Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 Motherwell 4 3 1 0 6 3 10 St Mirren 4 2 2 0 8 6 8 Rangers 4 2 0 2 6 2 6 Ross County 4 2 0 2 5 6 6 Dundee 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 Livingston 4 1 2 1 4 7 5 Hearts 4 1 1 2 2 2 4 Kilmarnock 4 1 1 2 2 3 4 Hibernian 4 1 0 3 7 8 3Aberdeen 4 0 2 2 3 7 2St Johnstone 4 0 2 2 2 6 2

