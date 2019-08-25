UrduPoint.com
Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 3 3 0 0 15 3 9 Rangers 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 Livingston 3 1 2 0 6 3 5 Ross County 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Aberdeen 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Motherwell 3 1 1 1 5 6 4 Hibernian 3 1 1 1 4 8 4 St Mirren 3 1 0 2 1 2 3 Hamilton 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 St Johnstone 3 0 2 1 4 11 2Hearts 3 0 1 2 3 6 1Kilmarnock 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

