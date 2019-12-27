Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:40 AM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 19 17 1 1 54 11 52 Rangers 18 15 2 1 51 10 47 Motherwell 20 12 1 7 32 25 37 Aberdeen 20 10 5 5 29 25 35 Hibernian 20 6 7 7 29 34 25 Kilmarnock 20 6 5 9 17 23 23 Livingston 20 5 7 8 28 29 22 Ross County 19 5 5 9 21 41 20 St Johnstone 18 4 7 7 15 33 19 St Mirren 20 4 4 12 16 29 16 Hamilton 20 3 6 11 18 33 15Hearts 20 2 6 12 17 34 12afp