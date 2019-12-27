UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 19 17 1 1 54 11 52 Rangers 18 15 2 1 51 10 47 Motherwell 20 12 1 7 32 25 37 Aberdeen 20 10 5 5 29 25 35 Hibernian 20 6 7 7 29 34 25 Kilmarnock 20 6 5 9 17 23 23 Livingston 20 5 7 8 28 29 22 Ross County 19 5 5 9 21 41 20 St Johnstone 18 4 7 7 15 33 19 St Mirren 20 4 4 12 16 29 16 Hamilton 20 3 6 11 18 33 15Hearts 20 2 6 12 17 34 12afp

Related Topics

Rangers Hamilton Livingston Aberdeen

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

46 minutes ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

46 minutes ago

Inauguraton of Jalalpur Canal a project matter of ..

46 minutes ago

Jalalpur Canal project costing Rs 45 billion to br ..

37 minutes ago

Eastern-Based Libyan Administration Calls Turkey's ..

60 minutes ago

Syria Begins Building Joint Syrian-Russian Oil Geo ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.