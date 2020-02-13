Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:30 AM
Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 26 23 1 2 77 15 70 Rangers 25 19 3 3 60 16 60 Aberdeen 26 11 8 7 33 29 41 Motherwell 26 13 2 11 35 34 41 Livingston 26 10 7 9 38 34 37 Hibernian 26 8 9 9 37 41 33 Kilmarnock 26 9 5 12 27 33 32 St Johnstone 25 7 9 9 24 43 30 Ross County 26 6 7 13 25 53 25 St Mirren 26 5 7 14 21 35 22Hamilton 26 4 7 15 26 48 19Hearts 26 3 9 14 25 47 18