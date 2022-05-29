- Home
Football: South African FA Cup Final Result
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 01:00 AM
Rustenburg, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :result of the South African FA Cup final at the Royal Bafokeng sports Palace in Rustenburg on Saturday: Mamelodi Sundowns 2 (Shalulile 33, Morena 120) Marumo Gallants 1 (Dion 75) (after extra time)
