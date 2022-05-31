UrduPoint.com

Football: South African Premiership Final Table

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :South African Premiership table after the final match of the season on Monday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 30 19 8 3 56 20 65 -- champions Cape Town 30 12 13 5 32 24 49 ----------------------------------- Royal 30 12 11 7 43 31 47 ----------------------------------- Stellenbosch 30 11 14 5 32 23 47 Chiefs 30 13 8 9 34 26 47 Pirates 30 10 14 6 34 28 44 AmaZulu 30 8 17 5 24 22 41 SuperSport 30 10 10 10 36 32 40 Arrows 30 9 13 8 35 40 40 Marumo 30 7 13 10 22 28 34 Sekhukhune 30 8 9 13 21 24 33 Maritzburg 30 7 10 13 22 33 31 Galaxy 30 7 9 14 22 38 30 Chippa 30 5 14 11 22 34 29 ----------------------------------- Swallows 30 4 14 12 22 36 26 -- play-offs ----------------------------------- Baroka 30 6 7 17 22 40 25 -- relegated Note: Sundowns and Cape Town qualify for CAF Champions League; Royal and Marumo Gallants enter CAF Confederation Cup; Swallows go in play-offs with Pretoria University and Cape Town All Stars; Baroka relegated and replaced by Richards Bayafp

