- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: South African Premiership Result
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 02:10 AM
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :South African Premiership result on Monday: Mamelodi Sundowns 1 (Maema 43) SuperSport Utd 0 Played SundayMaritzburg Utd 3 (Soukouna 34, 45, Samu 90+1) Royal AM 1 (Thikazi 90+8)Swallows 0 TS Galaxy 0
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler announces 'valuable' projects in Central Region
DCT Abu Dhabi, NBA announce expansion of Jr. NBA League in UAE
Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to accept lower quality jobs: U ..
Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, rates
UAE, Korea issue Joint Declaration on Climate Action
Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman to highlight Pakistan ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Football: South African Premiership table1 minute ago
-
Pakistan 'concerned' over rising militancy along Pak-Afghan border: Munir Akram21 minutes ago
-
Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to accept lower quality jobs: UN agency2 hours ago
-
Struggling French powerhouse Clermont fire ex-All Black Gibbes2 hours ago
-
PSG slip-ups give glimmer of hope to Ligue 1 rivals2 hours ago
-
Teachers in England and Wales announce strike over pay2 hours ago
-
Italy catches ruthless Mafia boss after 30 years on the run2 hours ago
-
Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to accept lower quality jobs: UN agency2 hours ago
-
German defence minister quits as pressure grows for Ukraine aid9 hours ago
-
Ukraine missile toll rises to 36, Russia denies attack9 hours ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Receives Written Message from Kuwait's Crown Prince on Bilateral T ..9 hours ago
-
Mongolia's capital modernizes public transport bus fleet with Chinese-made buses10 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.