Football: South African Premiership Results
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 01:40 AM
Johannesburg, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :South African Premiership first-round results this weekend: Cape Town City 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 2 (Modiba 61, Zwane 63) Golden Arrows 0 Richards Bay 2 (Ntsundwana 28, Mabaso 71) Maritzburg Utd 1 (Sam 85) Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Mabasa 15) Marumo Gallants 0 Stellenbosch 0 Orlando Pirates 1 (Eva Nga 10) Swallows 0 Royal AM 1 (Nascimento 1) Kaizer Chiefs 0SuperSport Utd 1 (Grobler 63) Chippa Utd 1 (Pfumbidzai 17)TS Galaxy 0 AmaZulu 0