Football: South African Premiership Results

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Football: South African Premiership results

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :South African Premiership results on Wednesday: AmaZulu 0 Golden Arrows 1 (Mmodi 27) Chippa Utd 0 TS Galaxy 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 3 (Maema 2, Shalulile 41, Allende 76) Stellenbosch 0 Orlando Pirates 1 (Mako 3) Marumo Gallants 0 Richards Bay 0 SuperSport Utd 1 (Grobler 50-pen) Royal AM 1 (Sera 10) Maritzburg Utd 0 Played TuesdayCape Town City 2 (Gonzalez 5, Fasika 62) Kaizer Chiefs 0Swallows 2 (Musonda 40, 80) Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Letsoalo 27)

