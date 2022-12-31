Football: South African Premiership Results
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 01:50 AM
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :South African Premiership results on Friday: Cape Town City 2 (Mani 37, Nodada 90+1) Royal AM 1 (Gamildien 44) Mamelodi Sundowns 2 (Mvala 41, Mailula 63) Orlando Pirates 0 Maritzburg Utd 1 (Traore 38-og) TS Galaxy 2 (Traore 40, 77) Stellenbosch 1 (Mendieta 50-pen) Chippa Utd 1 (Matrose 62) SuperSport Utd 1 (Bhasera 56) Marumo Gallants 0 Playing SaturdayGolden Arrows v Kaizer Chiefs, Richards Bay v Swallows, Sekhukhune Utd v AmaZulu