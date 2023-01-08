UrduPoint.com

Football: South African Premiership Results

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Football: South African Premiership results

Johannesburg, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :South African Premiership results on Saturday: Cape Town City 2 (Zapata 31, Gonzalez 74) Orlando Pirates 1 (Hotto 20) Golden Arrows 2 (Sibiya 19, Mutizwa 41) SuperSport Utd 1 (Sibanyoni 85) Kaizer Chiefs 0 Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Mncube 49) Marumo Gallants 0 Maritzburg Utd 1 (Gumede 79-og) Playing Sunday Royal AM v AmaZulu, TS Galaxy v Stellenbosch Played FridayRichards Bay 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 2 (Mailula 39, Domingo 66)Swallows 2 (Wambi 34, Malinga 70) Chippa Utd 0

Related Topics

Cape Town Orlando Sunday Gold

Recent Stories

Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

7 hours ago
 46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

9 hours ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti- ..

Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti-Turkish' Plans in Aegean Sea

9 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Eat Food Festival

10 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

10 hours ago
 Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hope ..

Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hopes

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.