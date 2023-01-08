Football: South African Premiership Results
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2023 | 09:00 AM
Johannesburg, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :South African Premiership results on Saturday: Cape Town City 2 (Zapata 31, Gonzalez 74) Orlando Pirates 1 (Hotto 20) Golden Arrows 2 (Sibiya 19, Mutizwa 41) SuperSport Utd 1 (Sibanyoni 85) Kaizer Chiefs 0 Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Mncube 49) Marumo Gallants 0 Maritzburg Utd 1 (Gumede 79-og) Playing Sunday Royal AM v AmaZulu, TS Galaxy v Stellenbosch Played FridayRichards Bay 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 2 (Mailula 39, Domingo 66)Swallows 2 (Wambi 34, Malinga 70) Chippa Utd 0