Football: South African Premiership Results
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2023 | 08:20 AM
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :South African Premiership results on Saturday: Maritzburg Utd 2 (De Goede 20, Soukouna 41) Kaizer Chiefs 3 (Dolly 5, Saile 10, Maart 76-pen) Orlando Pirates 1 (Xoki 79-pen) SuperSport Utd 0 Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Ohizu 26) Chippa Utd 1 (Ighodaro 29) Playing Sunday TS Galaxy v Richards Bay Played Friday Stellenbosch 2 (Rayners 17, Titus 76) AmaZulu 0 Swallows 0 Golden Arrows 1 (Mmodi 15) TuesdayCape Town City 2 (Mayo 23, 52) Marumo Gallants 2 (Nku 31, Chivaviro 60)Mamelodi Sundowns 5 (Mailula 21, Nascimento 27-og, Shalulile 42, 51, Mvala 74) Royal AM 1 (Phalane 68)