UrduPoint.com

Football: South African Premiership Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Football: South African Premiership results

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :South African Premiership results on Saturday: Maritzburg Utd 2 (De Goede 20, Soukouna 41) Kaizer Chiefs 3 (Dolly 5, Saile 10, Maart 76-pen) Orlando Pirates 1 (Xoki 79-pen) SuperSport Utd 0 Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Ohizu 26) Chippa Utd 1 (Ighodaro 29) Playing Sunday TS Galaxy v Richards Bay Played Friday Stellenbosch 2 (Rayners 17, Titus 76) AmaZulu 0 Swallows 0 Golden Arrows 1 (Mmodi 15) TuesdayCape Town City 2 (Mayo 23, 52) Marumo Gallants 2 (Nku 31, Chivaviro 60)Mamelodi Sundowns 5 (Mailula 21, Nascimento 27-og, Shalulile 42, 51, Mvala 74) Royal AM 1 (Phalane 68)

Related Topics

Orlando Sunday Gold

Recent Stories

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-r ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

8 hours ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

9 hours ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

9 hours ago
 Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of cont ..

Nigeria local elections underway in shadow of contested vote

9 hours ago
 Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister ..

Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.