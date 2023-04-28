- Home
Football: South African Premiership Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 02:00 AM
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :South African Premiership results on Thursday: Chippa Utd 0 Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Du Preez 72) Swallows 1 (Uromi 86) Maritzburg Utd 0 Played TuesdayMamelodi Sundowns 1 (Morena 25) Richards Bay 0
