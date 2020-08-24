UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: South African Premiership Table

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :South African Premiership table after Sunday matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, total): Chiefs 26 16 5 5 46 24 53 Sundowns 25 13 8 4 35 21 47 SuperSport 26 12 8 6 37 22 44 Wits 25 12 8 5 28 19 44 Pirates 27 11 10 6 36 28 43 Maritzburg 26 10 10 6 27 22 40 Cape Town 27 9 9 9 35 35 36 Highlands 27 8 10 9 28 33 34 Stellenbosch 27 9 7 11 24 31 34 Arrows 26 8 9 9 22 29 33 Celtic 25 8 8 9 37 35 32 Chippa 27 7 9 11 16 24 30 Leopards 26 7 5 14 26 39 26 Baroka 27 6 7 14 16 23 25 --------------------------------- Polokwane 27 7 3 17 24 38 24 --------------------------------- AmaZulu 26 6 6 14 15 29 24 Note: Bottom club relegated and replaced by second division champions; second-last club into play-offs with teams finishing second and third in second division

Related Topics

Polokwane Cape Town Sunday

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council organises virtual ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, pub ..

3 hours ago

Pediatric intensive care unit launched in Dubai Ho ..

3 hours ago

104th open auto plates auction in Dubai brings in ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 response: Dubai Customs ensures continuit ..

4 hours ago

Conference on &#039;Role of Women in Fostering Val ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.