Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :South African Premiership table after Sunday matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, total): Chiefs 26 16 5 5 46 24 53 Sundowns 25 13 8 4 35 21 47 SuperSport 26 12 8 6 37 22 44 Wits 25 12 8 5 28 19 44 Pirates 27 11 10 6 36 28 43 Maritzburg 26 10 10 6 27 22 40 Cape Town 27 9 9 9 35 35 36 Highlands 27 8 10 9 28 33 34 Stellenbosch 27 9 7 11 24 31 34 Arrows 26 8 9 9 22 29 33 Celtic 25 8 8 9 37 35 32 Chippa 27 7 9 11 16 24 30 Leopards 26 7 5 14 26 39 26 Baroka 27 6 7 14 16 23 25 --------------------------------- Polokwane 27 7 3 17 24 38 24 --------------------------------- AmaZulu 26 6 6 14 15 29 24 Note: Bottom club relegated and replaced by second division champions; second-last club into play-offs with teams finishing second and third in second division