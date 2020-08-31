UrduPoint.com
Football: South African Premiership Table

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :South African Premiership table after Sunday matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, total): Chiefs 28 16 5 7 46 26 53 Sundowns 28 15 8 5 37 22 53 Wits 28 13 10 5 30 20 49 SuperSport 28 13 8 7 39 24 47 Pirates 28 12 10 6 38 29 46 Maritzburg 28 10 12 6 28 23 42 Cape Town 28 10 9 9 39 36 39 Celtic 28 8 11 9 40 38 35 Highlands 28 8 11 9 29 34 35 Stellenbosch 28 9 8 11 25 32 35 Arrows 28 8 9 11 23 34 33 Chippa 28 7 10 11 17 25 31 Baroka 28 7 7 14 17 23 28 AmaZulu 28 7 7 14 18 31 28 --------------------------------- Leopards 28 7 5 16 26 41 26 --------------------------------- Polokwane 28 7 4 17 24 38 25 Note: Bottom club relegated and replaced by second division champions Swallows; second-last club into play-offs with Ajax Cape Town and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who finished second and third respectively in second division

