Football: South African Premiership Table

Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:20 AM

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :South African Premiership table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 27 17 9 1 44 14 60 - champions AmaZulu 27 14 8 5 37 22 50 --------------------------------- Arrows 28 11 13 4 38 25 46 --------------------------------- Pirates 26 11 10 5 30 20 43 Swallows 27 8 18 1 30 21 42 SuperSport 28 10 11 7 34 30 41 Cape Town 28 9 11 8 39 36 38 Baroka 28 7 12 9 26 33 33 Galaxy 27 8 8 11 25 30 32 Celtic 28 6 13 9 29 32 31 Chiefs 28 6 12 10 30 35 30 Maritzburg 28 7 8 13 27 34 29 TTM 28 7 8 13 19 35 29 Stellenbosch 28 5 12 11 26 32 27 --------------------------------- Chippa 28 5 10 13 23 36 25 --------------------------------- Leopards 28 5 7 16 21 43 22 Note: First, second qualify for CAF Champions League, third for CAF Confederation Cup with FA Cup winners TTM, second last into playoffs, last relegated

