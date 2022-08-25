Football: South African Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 02:00 AM
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :South African Premiership table on Wednesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Pirates 6 3 2 1 4 2 11 Sundowns 5 3 1 1 10 2 10 AmaZulu 5 3 1 1 7 5 10 Royal 6 3 1 2 8 7 10 Galaxy 5 2 3 0 3 0 9 Richards Bay 5 2 1 2 3 2 7 Swallows 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 Stellenbsoch 5 1 3 1 5 6 6 Chiefs 5 2 0 3 4 7 6 Maritzburg 6 1 3 2 3 6 6 Sekhukhune 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 Cape Town 6 1 2 3 6 8 5 Chippa 5 1 2 2 4 6 5 SuperSport 5 1 2 2 3 5 5Arrows 5 1 2 2 2 4 5Marumo 5 0 4 1 3 4 4