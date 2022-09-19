Football: South African Premiership Table
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 02:20 AM
Johannesburg, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :South African Premiership table on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 9 6 1 2 15 5 19 Pirates 8 4 2 2 6 3 14 Richards Bay 8 4 2 2 6 3 14 Royal 8 4 1 3 10 9 13 Arrows 8 3 2 3 10 8 11 AmaZulu 8 3 2 3 8 8 11 SuperSport 8 3 2 3 8 9 11 Chippa 9 3 2 4 9 11 11 Chiefs 8 3 2 3 7 9 11 Galaxy 8 2 4 2 3 3 10 Stellenbsoch 8 2 4 2 9 10 10 Cape Town 8 2 3 3 7 8 9 Maritzburg 8 2 3 3 5 8 9 Swallows 8 2 2 4 9 14 8Sekhukhune 8 1 4 3 6 8 7Marumo 8 0 6 2 5 7 6