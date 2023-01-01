UrduPoint.com

Football: South African Premiership Table

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023 ) :South African Premiership table after matches on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 13 10 1 2 26 5 31 Richards Bay 14 7 5 2 12 6 26 SuperSport 13 7 3 3 18 12 24 Chiefs 14 7 3 4 18 15 24 Pirates 14 5 4 5 9 9 19 Chippa 14 5 4 5 17 18 19 AmaZulu 14 4 6 4 11 11 18 Galaxy 13 3 7 3 8 8 16 Cape Town 13 4 4 5 13 14 16 Arrows 14 4 4 6 15 17 16 Royal 13 5 1 7 15 20 16 Stellenbsoch 14 3 6 5 15 18 15 Marumo 13 2 7 4 8 10 13 Swallows 13 3 4 6 13 18 13Sekhukhune 13 2 6 5 10 13 12Maritzburg 14 2 5 7 7 21 11

Related Topics

Cape Town

Recent Stories

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

4 hours ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

4 hours ago
 Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukrain ..

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

4 hours ago
 Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

5 hours ago
 Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakis ..

Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakistan: RCCI

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.