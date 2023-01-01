Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023 ) :South African Premiership table after matches on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 13 10 1 2 26 5 31 Richards Bay 14 7 5 2 12 6 26 SuperSport 13 7 3 3 18 12 24 Chiefs 14 7 3 4 18 15 24 Pirates 14 5 4 5 9 9 19 Chippa 14 5 4 5 17 18 19 AmaZulu 14 4 6 4 11 11 18 Galaxy 13 3 7 3 8 8 16 Cape Town 13 4 4 5 13 14 16 Arrows 14 4 4 6 15 17 16 Royal 13 5 1 7 15 20 16 Stellenbsoch 14 3 6 5 15 18 15 Marumo 13 2 7 4 8 10 13 Swallows 13 3 4 6 13 18 13Sekhukhune 13 2 6 5 10 13 12Maritzburg 14 2 5 7 7 21 11