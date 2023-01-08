UrduPoint.com

Football: South African Premiership Table

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :South African Premiership table after matches on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 15 12 1 2 30 5 37 SuperSport 15 8 3 4 20 14 27 Richards Bay 15 7 5 3 12 8 26 Chiefs 15 7 3 5 18 16 24 Arrows 15 5 4 6 17 18 19 Cape Town 15 5 4 6 15 16 19 Pirates 15 5 4 6 10 11 19 Chippa 15 5 4 6 17 20 19 AmaZulu 14 4 6 4 11 11 18 Sekhukhune 15 4 6 5 14 15 18 Galaxy 14 3 8 3 8 8 17 Royal 14 5 2 7 15 20 17 Swallows 15 4 4 7 15 20 16 Stellenbsoch 14 3 6 5 15 18 15Maritzburg 15 3 5 7 8 21 14Marumo 15 2 7 6 10 14 13

Related Topics

Cape Town

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2023

33 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

38 minutes ago
 Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

8 hours ago
 46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

10 hours ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti- ..

Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti-Turkish' Plans in Aegean Sea

10 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Eat Food Festival

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.