Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :South African Premiership table after matches on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 15 12 1 2 30 5 37 SuperSport 15 8 3 4 20 14 27 Richards Bay 15 7 5 3 12 8 26 Chiefs 15 7 3 5 18 16 24 Arrows 15 5 4 6 17 18 19 Cape Town 15 5 4 6 15 16 19 Pirates 15 5 4 6 10 11 19 Chippa 15 5 4 6 17 20 19 AmaZulu 14 4 6 4 11 11 18 Sekhukhune 15 4 6 5 14 15 18 Galaxy 14 3 8 3 8 8 17 Royal 14 5 2 7 15 20 17 Swallows 15 4 4 7 15 20 16 Stellenbsoch 14 3 6 5 15 18 15Maritzburg 15 3 5 7 8 21 14Marumo 15 2 7 6 10 14 13