Football: South African Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 02:10 AM
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :South African Premiership table after match on Monday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 17 14 1 2 33 6 43 Richards Bay 16 8 5 3 14 8 29 SuperSport 16 8 3 5 20 15 27 Chiefs 16 7 3 6 18 20 24 Pirates 16 6 4 6 13 12 22 AmaZulu 16 5 6 5 15 13 21 Sekhukhune 16 5 6 5 15 15 21 Cape Town 16 5 5 6 16 17 20 Chippa 17 5 5 7 19 23 20 Royal 16 6 2 8 18 23 20 Galaxy 16 3 10 3 8 8 19 Arrows 16 5 4 7 18 21 19 Stellenbsoch 17 3 8 6 16 20 17 Swallows 16 4 5 7 15 20 17Maritzburg 16 4 5 7 11 22 17Marumo 17 2 8 7 11 17 14