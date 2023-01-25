UrduPoint.com

Football: South African Premiership Table

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :South African Premiership table after match on Wednesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 19 16 1 2 36 7 49 Richards Bay 17 8 6 3 15 9 30 SuperSport 17 8 4 5 21 16 28 Pirates 17 7 4 6 17 13 25 Sekhukhune 17 6 6 5 16 15 24 Chiefs 17 7 3 7 18 21 24 Cape Town 17 6 5 6 17 17 23 AmaZulu 17 5 7 5 16 14 22 Chippa 18 5 6 7 20 24 21 Royal 17 6 3 8 19 24 21 Maritzburg 17 5 5 7 12 22 20 Galaxy 18 3 10 5 9 11 19 Arrows 17 5 4 8 18 22 19 Swallows 17 4 5 8 15 21 17Stellenbosch 18 3 8 7 17 24 17Marumo 18 2 9 7 12 18 15

