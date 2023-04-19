Football: South African Premiership Table
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 02:40 AM
Johannesburg, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :South African Premiership table after Tuesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 26 19 5 2 46 10 62 - champions SuperSport 26 12 8 6 31 20 44 Pirates 25 13 4 8 30 17 43 Chiefs 25 12 5 8 30 28 41 Cape Town 25 9 8 8 28 27 35 Arrows 26 9 6 11 29 35 33 Sekhukhune 25 8 8 9 20 23 32 Royal 25 9 5 11 30 38 32 Richards Bay 25 8 7 10 17 23 31 Galaxy 25 6 12 7 20 16 30 Stellenbosch 25 7 9 9 29 34 30 AmaZulu 25 6 11 8 24 24 29 Marumo 27 5 13 9 25 28 28 Swallows 25 7 7 11 20 29 28Chippa 26 6 8 12 26 37 26Maritzburg 25 6 6 13 19 35 24