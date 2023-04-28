Football: South African Premiership table

UrduPoint.com

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :South African Premiership table after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 27 20 5 2 47 10 65 - champions SuperSport 27 13 8 6 33 21 47 ----------------------------------- Pirates 26 14 4 8 32 18 46 ----------------------------------- Chiefs 27 13 5 9 31 29 44 Cape Town 26 9 8 9 29 29 35 Sekhukhune 26 9 8 9 21 23 35 Stellenbosch 26 8 9 9 32 34 33 Arrows 26 9 6 11 29 35 33 Royal 26 9 6 11 31 39 33 Richards Bay 27 8 8 11 18 25 32 Galaxy 26 6 13 7 21 17 31 Swallows 27 8 7 12 21 32 31 AmaZulu 26 6 11 9 25 26 29 Marumo 27 5 13 9 25 28 28 ----------------------------------- Chippa 27 6 8 13 26 38 26 ----------------------------------- Maritzburg 27 6 7 14 20 37 25 Note: Top two qualify for CAF Champions League, third for CAF Confederation Cup, second last into play-offs, last relegated

