Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :South African Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 27 20 5 2 47 10 65 - champions Pirates 27 15 4 8 34 19 49 ----------------------------------- SuperSport 27 13 8 6 33 21 47 ----------------------------------- Chiefs 27 13 5 9 31 29 44 Cape Town 27 10 8 9 31 30 38 Stellenbosch 27 9 9 9 37 36 36 Sekhukhune 27 9 8 10 21 25 35 Royal 27 9 6 12 32 41 33 Arrows 27 9 6 12 31 40 33 AmaZulu 27 7 11 9 27 26 32 Richards Bay 27 8 8 11 18 25 32 Galaxy 27 6 13 8 22 19 31 Swallows 27 8 7 12 21 32 31 Marumo 27 5 13 9 25 28 28 ----------------------------------- Chippa 27 6 8 13 26 38 26 ----------------------------------- Maritzburg 27 6 7 14 20 37 25 Note: Top two qualify for CAF Champions League, third place in CAF Confederation Cup, second last in play-offs, last relegated