Football: South African Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 02:10 AM
Johannesburg, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :South African Premiership table after matches on Sunday: SuperSport 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Sundowns 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Cape Town 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Galaxy 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Stellenbosch 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Arrows 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Swallows 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 AmaZulu 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Chiefs 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Chippa 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Royal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Sekhukhune 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Pirates 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Polokwane 1 0 0 1 0 1 0Spurs 1 0 0 1 0 1 0Richards Bay 1 0 0 1 0 2 0