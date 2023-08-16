Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Table

Published August 16, 2023

Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :South African Premiership table after matches on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 Cape Town 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 SuperSport 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Pirates 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 Galaxy 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Arrows 3 1 1 1 3 6 4 Sekhukhune 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Chippa 3 0 3 0 1 1 3 Polokwane 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Stellenbosch 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 AmaZulu 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 Chiefs 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Swallows 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Royal 2 0 1 1 2 4 1Richards Bay 2 0 0 2 1 4 0Spurs 2 0 0 2 0 3 0

