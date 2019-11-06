Football: South African Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:00 AM
Johannesburg, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :South African Premiership standings after Tuesday matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Chiefs 9 7 1 1 14 5 22 Sundowns 8 5 2 1 11 7 17 Wits 6 5 0 1 11 5 15 SuperSport 10 3 5 2 14 12 14 Highlands 10 4 2 4 13 12 14 Arrows 10 3 5 2 9 13 14 Pirates 10 3 4 3 12 13 13 Polokwane 9 4 1 4 7 8 13 Celtic 9 3 3 3 13 9 12 Maritzburg 9 3 3 3 5 5 12 Stellenbosch 9 2 4 3 9 9 10 Leopards 9 2 3 4 8 11 9 Cape Town 9 1 5 3 13 15 8 Baroka 9 2 2 5 6 9 8 AmaZulu 9 2 2 5 5 11 8Chippa 9 0 4 5 3 9 4afp